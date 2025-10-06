Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Launches Kīpūola Kauhale, Maui’s First Kauhale Village, To Advance Economic Mobility

October 6, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today announced the upcoming opening of Kīpūola Kauhale, the state’s first and largest kauhale village on a neighbor island, marking a major step forward in Hawai‘i’s innovative approach to deeply affordable housing and expanding the successful kauhale model to the neighbor islands.

Built from the ground up on Maui, Kīpūola – meaning “to enfold oneself with life, health, and well-being” – will provide 64 tiny homes and a new path to economic mobility for wildfire survivors and individuals experiencing homelessness. The name was gifted by Maui cultural practitioner Kumu Pueo Pata, symbolizing healing, community and renewal.

“The kauhale initiative has proven to be one of Hawai‘i’s most innovative and effective solutions to homelessness,” said Governor Green. “Kīpūola kauhale not only provides homes – it provides dignity, stability and opportunity. It’s how we honor Maui’s resilience and commitment to rebuilding stronger, together.”

“For decades, homeless housing solutions relied on voucher programs leaving many waiting more than a year for help while also competing with non-homeless families for the same units,” said Jun Yang, the Governor’s homelessness coordinator. “Kīpūola introduces a new model and fills a gap in Hawaiʻi’s housing continuum, providing a program that couples deep affordability and support in program-based housing, with nominal fees for participants earning 30% or below the Area Median Income.”

The 64 homes are grouped into four clusters, each with shared kitchens, showers and flex spaces designed for privacy and connection. The site also includes a community center, laundry facility, offices for community management and service providers, and a dedicated dog park for residents to remain with their pets.

Residents will participate in workforce development programs with local businesses in fields such as landscaping, security, janitorial work and community operations, building employment skills and self-sufficiency. Supportive services include health care, counseling, case management and cultural programming, helping residents move from crisis to stability.

“Kīpūola will demonstrate where housing meets healthcare and redefines supportive housing by helping residents access homes immediately while building income, stability and upward mobility,” said HomeAid Hawai‘i Chief Executive Officer Kimo Carvalho, the project’s developer. “Through the launch of our Kauhale Management Services division, we will ensure cost-effective operations transform and empower people to achieve their full potential.”

Kīpūola’s total development cost was projected at $15.3 million. Through a public-private partnership between the state and HomeAid Hawai‘i; taxpayers saved $5.25 million using vacant state land, grants, volunteerism and builder discounts, resulting in $10 million in public funding supporting infrastructure and site work. Private funding included grants from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Nareit Foundation.

Each upgraded tiny home costs approximately $20,500, reflecting higher-quality materials designed to withstand Maui’s strong environmental and surrounding conditions. The project advances the state’s commitment to modular innovation and skilled labor, delivering emergency housing solutions, while ensuring local workers earn a living wage.

Construction of the village is expected to be completed and ready for occupancy by October 20, 2025. A public volunteer day and site tours will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, hosted by HomeAid Hawai‘i. Details are available at www.homeaidhawaii.org/workday.

Photo assets courtesy of HomeAid Hawai‘i are available here.