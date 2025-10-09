The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Protecting Biodiversity at Baa Atoll

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Green Globe Certification has awarded The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort its inaugural certification.

As an island resort, sustainability is key, and we are committed to developing solutions that minimize our impact on this beautiful ecosystem. ” — Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort its inaugural certification in recognition of its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible practices. The luxury resort is beautifully situated on the water in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, surrounded by the Indian Ocean.The resort has successfully met the challenge of implementing green measures in a remote location and established a range of sustainability initiatives that take full advantage of its idyllic tropical location. In August 2024, 650 solar panels were installed in the heart of the island, harnessing the abundant Maldivian sunshine. This initiative has already shown significant results, saving over 166,000 kg of CO2 emissions by September 2025, the equivalent to planting 4,900 trees. The solar panels generate up to six hours of energy daily with estimated annual savings of over USD 135,000.Solar energy also powers the hot water system that services staff accommodation staff areas and kitchen operations, marking a substantial reduction when compared to conventional energy consumption. Furthermore, the solar project will cut the resort’s diesel consumption by 135,000 litres annually, leading to a decrease of 361,800 kg in carbon emissions, which equates to planting 16,400 trees.Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, said, “As an island resort, sustainability is key, and we are committed to developing solutions that minimize our impact on this beautiful ecosystem. The solar panels will harness the abundant sunshine of the Maldives and help reduce our dependence on carbon-emitting fuels, such as diesel.”To reduce environmental impacts, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has implemented water conservation measures and introduced a new project to tackle plastic pollution in the Maldives. A new state-of- the-art bottled water plant featuring a comprehensive desalination and bottling process reduces the property’s carbon footprint by eliminating the need for imported water. The plant also promotes the use of reusable glass bottles and biodegradable cups, with convenient refilling stations established throughout staff areas.Waste management is a key priority on the island to help preserve the unspoiled environment and rich biodiversity. In January 2025, the resort in collaboration with Parley launched the Recycle One Million campaign, which aims to collect one million plastic waste items by end of this year. Both guests and staff members are encouraged to help combat marine plastic pollution by collecting plastic waste from Brother Island and nearby shores. The collected materials are then processed at the Tila Fushi recycling island.The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is situated in the midst of the spectacular Baa Atoll, which is home to 250 species of corals and 1,200 species of fish. Reef manta ray, an iconic species of the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve also gather in large groups to feed on plankton-rich water inside the lagoon. Life on the reef has inspired the resident Green Team to spearhead actions that are both meaningful for participants with long term benefits for sea life. In partnership with AQUA, the resort’s marine conservation program supports coral restoration, manta ray protection, sea turtle monitoring, and ghost net recovery. Initiatives include the Coral Frame Adoption Program, a coral nursery, responsible tourism at Hanifaru Bay conducted with the Manta Trust for manta ray research, and eco-focused snorkelling and diving. To protect the Maldives’ marine ecosystems for future generations, the resort runs weekly marine biology presentations for guests and raises awareness by promoting a reef-safe sunscreen initiative.As part of the Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM program, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort champions the preservation of Liyelaa Jehun, traditional Maldivian lacquer art. This ancient craft, which is believed to have originated when Chinese traders arrived on the islands centuries ago, is now practiced by only a handful of skilled artisans. Guests are invited to join in a hands-on workshop with local craftsmen, to learn the art of making Maldivian lacquer handicrafts and help preserve one of the oldest traditional crafts in the Maldives. It is hoped that interest in Maldivian culture can be revitalised through immersive cultural experiences such as this.About The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo ResortNestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll in the Maldives, this intimate resort offers 69 eco-friendly pool villas with Italian design, private decks, and ocean views. The overwater Heavenly Spa by Westin™ provides rejuvenating treatments, while four unique dining outlets offer diverse cuisines. A state-of-the-art WestinWorkoutFitness Studio and a multi-function recreation ground cater to fitness enthusiasts. Families can enjoy spacious villas, the Westin Eat Well Menu for Kids, and a lively Westin Family Kids Clubwith pool, indoor/outdoor playgrounds, and marine-themed activities.About WestinHotels & ResortsWestin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality’s global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand’s Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand’s iconic and award-winning HeavenlyBed, signature WestinWORKOUTofferings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. ContactTeges TrigunaAssistant Director of Marketing & CommunicationsThe Westin Maldives Miriandhoo ResortMiriandhoo IslandBaa Atoll, Maldives, 6060Republic of MaldivesE Teges.Trig una@westin.comT +960 660 4444

