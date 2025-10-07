Green Globe Certification Awarded to BISOS Ospitalità Diffusa Ecosostenibile in Italy

BISOS Ospitalità Diffusa Ecosostenibile

Historic family connections and Sardinian charm meld together with green innovation to provide an enriching stay for eco-conscious travellers.

Bisos was founded on the core value of sustainability and is an integral part of the territory that surrounds it, with the sole goal to protect and preserve its uniqueness. ” — Francesco Urgu, Owner and Director.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded BISOS Ospitalità Diffusa Ecosostenibile its inaugural certification. Bisos in the Sardinian language means dreams. And the hotel, comprised of six guest rooms each with their own individual character, represents the realized dream of architect and owner Francesco Urgu. Bisos is located in the main square of Paulilatino, Su Pangulieri, in a stately building dating from the second half of the 19th century The original structure was built in 1810 by Francesco’s great-grandfather, Giomaria Urgu, together with his brother-in-law, Angelo Schintu. The building has served as both a merchandise store and family home which has been transformed into an eco-sustainable residence.Francesco Urgu, Owner and Director said, "We are truly proud to have obtained our first Green Globe certification. For a small and young company like ours, it was an ambitious challenge and we consider it a reward for the efforts of these past years. The strong interest and appreciation from our guests for our sustainable actions confirm that we are on the right path.“Bisos was founded on the core value of sustainability and is an integral part of the territory that surrounds it, with the sole goal to protect and preserve its uniqueness. Our mission is to spread the concept of "eco-sustainable scattered hospitality" (Ospitalità diffusa ecosostenibile) and to demonstrate that an ethical form of tourism, in which people can live in harmony with their environment, is indeed possible."Historic family connections and Sardinian charm meld together with green innovation to provide an enriching stay for eco-conscious travellers. Meticulous detail has been paid to the renovations made to the main building, The Palace, and sustainability best practices have been implemented throughout the family-run property. Renovations at The Palace have used local eco-friendly materials including lime, wood fiber and Sardinian wool. The building now functions as a Nearly Zero Energy Hotel (NZEH) with no fossil fuel use, thanks to high-performance insulation, heat pumps and mechanical ventilation. The heating and cooling system is low-temperature radiant, powered by a heat pump. Air is exchanged 24/7 by a heat-recovery mechanical ventilation system, ensuring maximum comfort, with optimal relative humidity and extremely low carbon emissions.Everything has been designed with cost-effectiveness and eco-sustainability in mind. Insulation is made with wood fiber and cork panels, the plaster and paint are natural lime, the furnishings are all wood, painted with 100% environmentally friendly and natural paints, as are the interior and exterior fixtures. A wide range of recycled materials were also incorporated. To capture traditional Italian design in the surroundings, local or Sardinian artisans are primarily involved in renovations or upgrades at the property.Resource efficiency measures and waste reduction strategies have been implemented at BISOS as part of its sustainability management plan (SMP). Water-saving fixtures, LED lighting with motion sensors, energy-efficient appliances, and a solar hot water system are in place. To date, the property has seen up to a 60% reduction in energy and water consumption, achieved over 80% in waste recycling, and met its goal of zero single-use plastics.Following their community-based sustainable tourism approach, BISOS has created immersive cultural initiatives with local residents, businesses and farmers. Bisos Social Eating encourages hotel guests seeking an authentic gastronomic and cultural experience to connect with local families in Paulilatino, who host them for lunch or dinner in their private homes. Guests can also join local artisans in traditional workshops and take part in making pasta or cheese or express themselves through creating their own artworks. The hotel actively promotes use of local zero-km products, fostering a circular, inclusive economy rooted in Sardinian culture.For Further Information Contact:Francesco UrguOwner and DirectorBISOS Ospitalità Diffusa EcosostenibileVia Roma 1PaulilatinoItaly, 09070E: info@bisos.itT: +39 349 689 2197

