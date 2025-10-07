NEBRASKA, October 7 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Speaks to Omaha Mayor; Issues Statement Supporting Law Enforcement

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen and First Lady Suzanne are extending their thoughts and prayers to the Omaha police officer who was shot in the line of duty early this morning. The injured officer has not been identified but is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to survive. At a news conference this morning, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the injured man was a 15-year veteran of the department.

Gov. Pillen spoke with Omaha Mayor John Ewing following this morning’s shooting, offering his own personal support and pledging state’s support to the City of Omaha.

“We thank God that this officer is still with us and in stable condition,” said Gov. Pillen. “Our thoughts are with him and his family and with every Nebraska peace officer, sheriff’s deputy and state trooper – the ones who put it all on the line every day to secure our communities. The first obligation of government is to keep the public safe, and the first obligation of elected leaders is to stand behind the men and women who do that work.”