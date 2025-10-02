NEBRASKA, October 2 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Buchanan as County Court Judge in the Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of James M. Buchanan of Omaha as county court judge in the Second Judicial District. That district consists of Cass, Sarpy and Otoe counties.

Buchanan has had his own law practice in Nebraska for over 20 years, focusing on areas of domestic litigation involving paternity, custody, child support, adoption, estate planning and other related areas. Buchanan has also been an approved mediator for family law and other civil matters. Prior to opening his practice in Papillion, Buchanan practiced law in Iowa for two years.

Buchanan has a degree in management from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL). He earned his juris doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

The vacancy in the Second Judicial District is due to Judge PaTricia A. Freeman’s appointment to the Nebraska Court of Appeals.