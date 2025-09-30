Gov. Pillen Accepts Resignations from Liquor Control Commission
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has accepted the resignations of Bruce Bailey and Kim Lowe of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. The resignations are effective today. Bailey was chairman of the three-member body. The resignations were provided at the request of Gov. Pillen.
“I appreciate the willingness of Bruce and Kim to serve, and I thank them for the time they have been on the commission,” said Gov. Pillen.
Applications for appointment to the commission will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17. Among the requirements, applicants must reside in the 1st or 3rd congressional districts. Applications may be submitted through the portal on the Governor’s website here: https://governor.nebraska.gov/boards-commissions-open-positions. They may also be mailed to the Governor’s Office, P.O Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509.
