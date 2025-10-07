Vivian Glyck Launches 'The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation'

Vivian Glyck, Founder of Just Like My Child Foundation, Girl Power Project®, and Project Grit™ Launches The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation

Global Humanitarian and Author launches new podcast empowering parents with tools, insights, and real talk for raising resilient kids in the age of anxiety.

You don't have to be perfect, you just have to be real and love your kids like crazy.” — Vivian Glyck

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of digital saturation and unprecedented pressures on youth, humanitarian and parent advocate Vivian Glyck—founder of Just Like My Child Foundation, Girl Power Project, and Project Grit™—announces the launch of The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation. The show delivers unvarnished insights, tools, and conversations to support parents in raising resilient kids in today’s overstimulated world.The stakes are high. According to recent U.S. CDC’s NCHS data, 21% of adolescents report anxiety symptoms and 17% report depression; globally, 1 in 7 teens experiences a mental disorder. Children spending 4+ hours a day on screens show markedly higher odds of anxiety (45%) and depression (65%). ADHD symptoms also rise with heavy digital exposure. Glyck frames these trends plainly: “Devices, isolation, and addiction are reshaping our children’s brains—and ours too. Social media is a drug that steals dopamine.”The Bad Mom Podcast is not another rulebook. Each episode explores the hidden pressures facing kids, the emotional toll of the digital world, and how parents can shift from guilt to grit. Glyck and guests will:- Confront the hard truths about technology's impact on children's mental health.- Discuss how to nurture genuine connection in a world that pulls families apart.- Offer support and tools for moms and parents raising their children in an overstimulated world.- Provide strategies to guide kids through their challenges and protect their mental health.- Empower parents to "stand up to the powers that be" that influence their children's well-being.Glyck emphasizes that “Parenting is hard to begin with. But with the intervention of technology in our lives, we are under-resourced in how to deal with the magnitude of issues we face. Together we’ll confront the hard truths, find solutions, push back on the businesses that profit from robbing our kids of their childhoods, and empower each other to raise strong, healthy kids.”Season One features high-profile guests including JJ Virgin, Dave Asprey, Joe Polish, Lisa Nichols, and others who combine science and soul to tackle the hard conversations. The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation is on all major podcast platforms. Because "you don't have to be perfect, you just have to be real and love your kids like crazy".About Vivian GlyckVivian Glyck is the founder of Just Like My Child Foundation, the Girl Power Project, and Project Grit™, leading initiatives that have empowered over 20,000 vulnerable girls to stay in school, avoid child marriage, and escape gender-based violence. She is the author of The Tao of Poop, 12 Lessons I Learned from My Garden, and How to Change the World While You Work, blending her experience as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, and mother to show how personal growth fuels social impact.Most recently, Vivian launched The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation, a bold platform that addresses the guilt that parents feel when their kids struggle and reframes “bad” motherhood as courageous leadership and offers practical steps to raise resilient kids in a world of screens and stress. She lives in Southern California with her husband, serial entrepreneur Mike Koenigs, and their son, Zak.

What Gen Z Wants You To Know

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.