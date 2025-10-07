Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Fatal Update

10/06/25 : Updates to ongoing case listed below.

 

 

              STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A1007740                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: VSP Williston                                          

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/4/2025 1936 hours

STREET: Silver Street

TOWN: Hinesburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER:      Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Logan Cody

AGE: 24    

SEAT BELT?)Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lauren Morrill

AGE: 63    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Ferrisburgh, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Optima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Silver Street in Hinesburg for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigation determined Logan Cody, (24) of Shelburne, was operating a Ram 1500 pickup north bound in the south bound lane when he collided with a Kia Optima, operated by Lauren Morrill, (63) of North Ferrisburgh, driving in the south bound lane. Cody was transported to UVM Medical Center for serious non-life threatening injuries. Morrill was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased on scene.

 

On 10/05/25 Logan Cody was cited for Gross Negligent Operation- Death Resulting. Further charges will be determined on the continued investigation of the incident.

 

This incident is still actively under investigation.

 

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending Investigation

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: November 13th, 2025 @0830 hours.     

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Shawn Cavic

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

