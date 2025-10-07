Williston Barracks / Fatal Update
10/06/25 : Updates to ongoing case listed below.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1007740
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/4/2025 1936 hours
STREET: Silver Street
TOWN: Hinesburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Logan Cody
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT?)Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Lauren Morrill
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Ferrisburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Optima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Silver Street in Hinesburg for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigation determined Logan Cody, (24) of Shelburne, was operating a Ram 1500 pickup north bound in the south bound lane when he collided with a Kia Optima, operated by Lauren Morrill, (63) of North Ferrisburgh, driving in the south bound lane. Cody was transported to UVM Medical Center for serious non-life threatening injuries. Morrill was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased on scene.
On 10/05/25 Logan Cody was cited for Gross Negligent Operation- Death Resulting. Further charges will be determined on the continued investigation of the incident.
This incident is still actively under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending Investigation
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: November 13th, 2025 @0830 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Cavic
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
