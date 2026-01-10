Berlin Barracks / Missing Person - Update
CASE#: 25A300198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 at 1724 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person
NAME: Lorainne Gelinas
AGE: 82
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
**** Update: Lorainne Gelinas has been located safely *****
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks were contacted for a welfare check for Lorainne Gelinas of Williamstown. Lorainne was not located at her residence, and her whereabouts are unknown.
There is no indication Lorainne is missing under suspicious circumstances; however, there are concerns for her welfare. A photo of Loraine is attached.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
