Berlin Barracks / Missing Person - Update

CASE#: 25A300198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                    

STATION: Berlin Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 at 1724 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

 

NAME: Lorainne Gelinas    

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

 **** Update: Lorainne Gelinas has been located safely *****

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks were contacted for a welfare check for Lorainne Gelinas of Williamstown. Lorainne was not located at her residence, and her whereabouts are unknown.  

 

There is no indication Lorainne is missing under suspicious circumstances; however, there are concerns for her welfare. A photo of Loraine is attached.

 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

 

