St. Albans Barracks / DUI/DLS (Alburgh)

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE ARREST CASE#: 26A2000238 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa STATION: St. Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME of Arrest: 01/10/2026 @ 03:10 pm INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St. TOWN: Alburgh, VT VIOLATION: DUI 4 and DLS ACCUSED: Chad Park AGE: 53 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police came into contact with a vehicle in the area of N. Main St Alburgh, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Chad Park was under the influence of alcohol at the time he was operating. His license had previously been criminally suspended. He was processed for DUI and DLS and issued a citation. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/26 @ 8:30am COURT: Grand Isle County LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: MUG SHOT: Attached *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

