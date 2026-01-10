Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI/DLS (Alburgh)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 26A2000238                                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of Arrest: 01/10/2026 @ 03:10 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St. 

TOWN: Alburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 4 and DLS

 

ACCUSED: Chad Park                                              

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police came into contact with a vehicle in the area of N. Main St Alburgh, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Chad Park was under the influence of alcohol at the time he was operating. His license had previously been criminally suspended. He was processed for DUI and DLS and issued a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/26 @ 8:30am        

COURT: Grand Isle County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

