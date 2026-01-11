Submit Release
News Search

There were 174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,850 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Leaving the Scene of An Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B5000080

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                      

STATION: New Haven Barracks   

CONTACT#: (802)-338-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2026 at 2335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Rd, Ripton, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Brandyn M. Walsh                                        

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/07/2026 at approximately 2335 hours, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Rd, in the Town of Ripton, Vermont. Upon Troopers arrival the operator had fled the scene. Through investigation, Troopers identified the operator as Brandyn M. Walsh (33) of Brandon, Vermont.

 

Troopers later located Walsh on 01/10/2026 and he was issued a citation for the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and ordered to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison County Criminal Division, on March 23, 2026, at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/23/2026 at 1230 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Addison County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Leaving the Scene of An Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.