New Haven Barracks / Leaving the Scene of An Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5000080

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-338-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2026 at 2335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Rd, Ripton, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Brandyn M. Walsh

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/07/2026 at approximately 2335 hours, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Rd, in the Town of Ripton, Vermont. Upon Troopers arrival the operator had fled the scene. Through investigation, Troopers identified the operator as Brandyn M. Walsh (33) of Brandon, Vermont.

Troopers later located Walsh on 01/10/2026 and he was issued a citation for the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and ordered to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison County Criminal Division, on March 23, 2026, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/23/2026 at 1230 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Addison County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.