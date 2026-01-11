New Haven Barracks / Leaving the Scene of An Accident
CASE#: 26B5000080
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-338-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2026 at 2335 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Rd, Ripton, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Brandyn M. Walsh
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/07/2026 at approximately 2335 hours, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Rd, in the Town of Ripton, Vermont. Upon Troopers arrival the operator had fled the scene. Through investigation, Troopers identified the operator as Brandyn M. Walsh (33) of Brandon, Vermont.
Troopers later located Walsh on 01/10/2026 and he was issued a citation for the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and ordered to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison County Criminal Division, on March 23, 2026, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/23/2026 at 1230 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Addison County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
