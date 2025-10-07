Muslim, Multifaith Leaders commemorate October 7 victims, Reaffirm Moral Clarity

AMMWEC's Muslim Coalition Leaders Mark October 7 Anniversary with a Call to Denounce Terror and Embrace True Faith

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muslim, Multifaith Leaders Mark October 7 anniversary: Call for Moral Clarity, UnityThe American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) and its National Coalition on Combating Hate and Antisemitism marked the second anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks with a solemn gathering to remember the victims and honor the survivors.The event brought together Muslim, Christian, Jewish, and other interfaith leaders from across the United States and abroad to reflect on the enduring impact of that tragic day and to reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity.“Today, we gather as Muslim and multifaith people of conscience — to remember the innocent lives brutally taken away on October 7, 2023 and to honor the survivors who continue to live with the scars of that unimaginable day,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC and founder of the National Coalition on Combating Hate and Antisemitism. “We are here not as politicians or partisans, but as human beings who believe that life is sacred, that truth matters, and that silence in the face of terror is complicity.”The program featured reflections from an inspiring Nova Festival survivor, Natalie Sanandaji of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), and members of the Muslim delegation who joined the “We Bear Witness” tour to Israel following the October 7 attacks sponsored by Combat Antisemitism. They shared their personal accounts of meeting survivors and families affected by the tragedy, emphasizing the need for moral courage and solidarity against hate in all its forms.Imam Musa Drammeh, a leading interfaith voice from New York, delivered a powerful message of compassion and responsibility. “As Muslims, it is our duty to denounce terrorism and embrace the true Islam — one that calls for love, mercy, and peace. The Qur’an reminds us that ‘Love of your neighbor is part of your faith’ (Qur’an 5:221),” he said, urging Muslims worldwide to reject extremism and live by the prophetic example of peace. "Never again should not just be a mere slogan," the Imam insisted.Although the commemoration coincided with the Jewish holiday season, many Jewish leaders joined the call to show unity and reaffirm the shared moral responsibility to stand against hatred, antisemitism, and the misuse of religion for violence.Rabbinet Bonita Sussman, Soraya Deen of Muslim Women Speakers, Wajid Ali Syed of Abraham Publishing and Research Center, Rabbinet Alissa Thomas Newborn, Simone Razkallah from the The Philos Project, Adam Reingold from the House of Ruach, were some of the voices at the solidarity event. Wajid A Syed, who was also the co-host of the event, remarked that the gathering was a powerful reminder that the Jewish community is not alone and there were partners willing to confront the hate and hostility they have endured for decades.Ali added, “At AMMWEC, we have worked tirelessly to bring Muslims and Jews together — the long-lost cousins, the children of Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him). Today, we renew our promise to continue building bridges of understanding, to stand for peace, and to ensure that the horrors of October 7 are never forgotten.”The event, live-streamed on YouTube, is available for public viewing here:Watch the October 7 Memorial on YouTube:This commemoration is part of AMMWEC’s ongoing efforts to promote interfaith dialogue, counter extremism, and uplift women and communities working toward peace and mutual respect.About AMMWEC:The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization committed to empowering women, promoting interfaith harmony, and combating hate and extremism through dialogue, education, and civic engagement.Media Contact:info@ammwec.orgFor speaking requests: Soraya Deen at Soraya@omnialeadership.org

