Governor Abbott Calls For Statewide Moment Of Silence To Honor Victims Of October 7th Terrorist Attacks In Israel

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation calling for a statewide moment of silence at 7:00 AM CT on October 7, 2025, and day of observance to honor the victims whose lives were tragically taken due to the acts of war committed by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas and in remembrance of those who are still held hostage to this day.

"The State of Texas recognizes the inherent value of life and condemns all acts of hate while remaining committed to promoting prosperity, security, and dignity for all," said Governor Abbott. "Two years ago, inconceivable horrors emerged against the people of Israel, marking a day in history that our world must never forget. On the Day of Observance for Israel, we must reiterate our position that hatred and evil have no place in our world as we honor and remember the victims, their families, and their fellow countrymen."

