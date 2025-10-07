Governor Abbott Names Hock Chair, And Wilson Vice Chair Of Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

TEXAS, October 7 - October 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott named Stacy Hock as chair and Welcome Wilson, Jr. as vice chair of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Board provides leadership and coordination for the Texas higher education system.

Stacy Hock of Austin is a private investor and philanthropist and previously held senior management positions at IBM. She has served as vice-chair of the THECB since May of 2024. She is a board member for Atlas Energy Services, Texas Public Policy Foundation, and the American Federation of Children. She is a former board member for Brigham Minerals, Inc, Aminex Therapeutics, City Harvest, and The Bowery Mission. Hock received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Welcome Wilson, Jr. of Houston is president and CEO of Welcome Group, LLC, a joint venture partner in Kingham Dalton Wilson Ltd., and executive vice president of River Oaks Financial Group. He has served on the THECB since March of 2018. He is a board member of the Texas Higher Education Foundation, a member of the National Association of Industrial Office Properties, chairman of the Alamo Trust, Inc., Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 20, and interim chairman of the Remember the Alamo Foundation. He is a member and former chair of the Houston Region Business Coalition and a board member of the Trellis Company, Trellis Foundation, Texas Business Hall of Fame, Greater Houston Partnership, and Friends of the Texas Historical Commission. Additionally, he is former vice chairman of the University of Houston System Board of Regents, former president of Kinkaid School Alumni Association, and a former board member of the Houston Food Bank. Wilson attended the University of Denver.