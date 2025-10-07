Governor Newsom signs new laws to help reduce costs for families

These new laws build on Governor Newsom and the Legislature’s efforts to boost affordability for working families, including through the recent passage of $60 billion in electricity bill refunds, expanding affordable childcare, creating free universal preschool (TK) for all, implementing free universal school meals, free summer school for all, tuition-free community college, free college and career savings accounts for all kids, and expanded Paid Family Leave to an entire swath of workers.

California is continuing to stand up for consumers by banning unnecessary fees and eliminating practices that contribute to growing costs and hassles for families. The bills address a wide range of everyday issues that impact California households, including:

✅ Eliminating pesky fees and putting money back in consumer pockets: AB 578 (Bauer-Kahan) makes it easier for consumers to access refunds when a food delivery platform fails to deliver.

✅ Helping out car buyers: SB 766 (Allen) helps make the car-buying process more transparent and strengthens consumer protection laws, including by preventing car retailers from tacking on add-on services and other features that do not benefit car buyers.

✅ Safeguarding competition: AB 325 (Aguiar-Curry) makes pricing algorithms subject to state antitrust law, thereby protecting consumers from price increases and false scarcity generated through unlawful collusion.

✅ Protecting homeowners: AB 1327 (Aguiar-Curry) allows a homeowner to cancel a contract for home improvement and home solicitation via email or phone, bringing the cancellation process into the 21st century.

✅ Protecting tenants: AB 628 (McKinnor) requires that, beginning with leases entered into next year, rental units must include a working stove and refrigerator to be considered habitable. AB 246 (Bryan) protects tenants from eviction if delays or reductions in Social Security benefits affect their rent payments. AB 391 (Rodriguez) allows mobilehome park notices to be delivered electronically with resident consent. AB 414 (Pellerin) lets landlords return security deposits electronically when tenants choose that option. AB 806 (Connolly) prohibits mobilehome parks from preventing residents from installing and using air conditioning. And AB 863 (Kalra) directs the Judicial Council to create a single multilingual eviction summons form to improve language access for tenants.

✅ Improving rental car transparency: AB 1374 (Berman) improves the online car rental process by increasing price transparency and ensuring that consumers are aware whether they are renting a gas-powered or electric vehicle.

✅Small business financial services: SB 362 (Grayson) ensures small business owners are given accurate information from financing providers.

✅ Filling in the consumer protection void left by the Trump Administration: Amid a weakened Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, SB 825 (Limón and Grayson) strengthens the authority of the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to go after bad actors in financial services.

A full list of bills can be found below: