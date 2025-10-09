Governor Newsom signs first-in-the-nation law to ban ultra-processed foods from school lunches

“With Governor Newsom’s signature on AB 1264, California has taken a historic step toward protecting our children from harmful ultra-processed foods and chemical additives,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel. “While Washington DC is paralyzed by inaction, California is once again leading the nation with a bipartisan, commonsense, science-based approach. Here in the Golden State, Democrats and Republicans are joining forces to ensure that students are receiving healthy, nutritious meals that are made from real foods, not harmful chemical additives. I applaud Governor Newsom for his continued leadership on food safety and I am grateful to the dedicated advocates from around the country who worked tirelessly to help us pass this important new law.”

California’s work to promote healthier school food long predates the national “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Since taking office, Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom have advanced a series of first-in-the-nation reforms to eliminate toxic additives, strengthen nutrition standards, and expand healthy food access in schools statewide.