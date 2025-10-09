Governor, First Partner mark Latina Equal Pay Day, sign Pay Equity Enforcement Act

“With many families continuing to stretch to make ends meet, we reinforce our commitment to equal pay laws that strengthen the economic security of California families and communities,” said Senator Monique Limón. “On Latina Equal Pay Day, I am incredibly proud that Governor Newsom is building upon our pay equity legacy here in California. The Pay Equity Enforcement Act will help narrow the wage gap by providing workers with more negotiation power at the start of their career, while also strengthening workers’ rights to recover lost wages – this is a win for workers and an even bigger win for California families.”

California is home to the nation’s largest Latina population, yet Latinas here earn just 49 cents for every dollar paid to white men – a disparity that costs them nearly $1 million over a lifetime. This is not just unfair; it is economically unsustainable and morally unacceptable,” said Darcy Totten, Executive Director of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. “The Commission has been proud to stand with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and state policymakers in advancing pay transparency and equal pay protections, but awareness alone will not close this gap. True economic justice requires structural change, active advocacy, and recognition that our economy is shared…inequality diminishes us all. The Commission’s work will not end until every woman in California receives equal pay for equal work.”

“The gender wage gap collectively costs Latinas billions in lost wages each year – money that could otherwise go toward rent, groceries, child care, and other essentials that families depend on,” said Jessica Ramey Stender, Policy Director & Deputy Legal Director of Equal Rights Advocates. “At a time when the federal government is attacking women’s rights and rolling back federal wage protections, California continues to take critical steps to advance pay equity for all. Ensuring Latinas are paid fairly is not only critical for their financial stability, but also for the economic security and well-being of families across the country.”

Equaling the playing field for Latinas

Since the launch of the California Equal Pay Pledge in April 2019, hundreds of California-based companies, organizations, and municipalities have signed, reaching hundreds of thousands of employees. Pledge signatories commit to conducting an annual company-wide gender pay analysis, reviewing hiring and promotion processes to reduce unconscious bias, and promoting best practices to help close the pay gap and ensure fundamental equity for all employees.

Building on that progress, the First Partner introduced The Equal Pay Playbook last year, a step-by-step guide that helps employers design and implement data-driven strategies for equitable pay. The Playbook demonstrates that fair pay is beneficial for business, as it helps companies attract and retain top talent, boost innovation, and enhance their reputation.

Closing the gap for all

In the last year, it was estimated that there were fewer women in the workforce than in previous years. With fewer working women, there is also a larger impact on the economy. Fair and equal wages help boost GDP as people are able to spend on goods and services, helping fuel local economies. If the gender pay gap were to be addressed, it could lift up the GDP by 20%. In addition, more people in the workforce means a greater percentage of the population paying taxes to help increase the government’s revenue to fund public goods and services, which in turn spurs more economic growth.

Latinas in the United States earn only 54 cents for every dollar earned by white men, one of the widest wage gaps of any demographic group. That gap translates to a loss of about $28,000 each year.

If the wage gap were eliminated, on average, a Latina woman would be able to afford: nearly 33 more months of childcare, more than 16 months of mortgage payments, or secure two additional years of rent. These disparities ripple through generations – limiting access to education, housing, and healthcare, and curbing opportunities for wealth-building and entrepreneurship.

Structural barriers

Latinas are overrepresented in some of the lowest-paid industries – such as agriculture, hospitality, care work, and domestic labor – fields that often lack benefits, protections, and advancement pathways. Additionally, Latinas must work nearly an additional 24 hours a week to reach pay equity.

Immigration status can further constrain women’s ability to advocate for fair pay or report workplace violations, while ongoing attacks on immigrant communities have increased economic vulnerability for many Latina workers. Even among college-educated Latinas, pay inequities persist, illustrating that education alone does not close the gap.

Para leer este comunicado en español, haga clic aquí.