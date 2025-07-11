Receivabull Secures Strategic Follow-On Investment to Launch Revenue-Based Financing Infrastructure

Receivabull Logo

Emerging fintech closes new funding round following graduation from ARK Innovation Accelerator

Our platform delivers on-demand liquidity to funders while opening the door to a new asset class for sophisticated investors” — Scott Goldman, Receivabull Co-Founder & CEO

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Receivabull , a fintech platform redefining how revenue-based financing (RBF) is funded and traded, has secured a strategic follow-on investment to fuel its platform launch and accelerate the development of new revenue-based financing products. The raise follows an initial angel investment in December 2024 and closed less than a month after Receivabull completed the Spring 2025 cohort of the ARK Innovation Accelerator at the Tampa Bay Innovation Center.Receivabull’s mission is to solve one of the most significant blind spots in modern capital markets: the systemic inaccessibility of small business receivables as an investable asset class. Small businesses account for more than 60% of U.S. GDP and represent 99.9% of all U.S. companies. Yet these businesses — and the cash flows they generate — are almost entirely excluded from institutional portfolios. Meanwhile, over $50 trillion in wealth is concentrated in fewer than 6,000 publicly traded companies. This misalignment creates volatility, overexposure to traditional equities, and capital starvation in the real economy.Receivabull is building a new path forward by providing the capital markets infrastructure that enables non-bank funders to sell participations in their revenue-based financing deals to institutional investors. By standardizing deal packaging, automating waterfall payments, and introducing real-time scoring and servicing analytics, the platform turns a fragmented, high-touch asset class into an accessible and scalable investment product.“Our platform delivers on-demand liquidity to funders while opening the door to a new asset class for sophisticated investors,” said Scott Goldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Receivabull. “We’re not just improving the funding process — we’re creating the rails that will support a functioning capital market around RBF.”Receivabull’s platform powers the acquisition, warehousing, and structured takeout of revenue-based financing receivables. Rather than acting as a passive marketplace, Receivabull serves as the sponsor, servicer, and infrastructure provider behind institutional-grade RBF transactions.The platform aggregates deal-level data from a vetted network of originators and standardizes underwriting inputs, enabling receivables to be priced, pooled, and financed within defined eligibility and risk parameters. Approved deals are purchased by Receivabull-managed entities and ultimately securitized into fixed-yield offerings for institutional investors.Each issuance is governed by a consistent framework, with Receivabull overseeing portfolio monitoring, remittance tracking, waterfall execution, and investor reporting. This structure provides funders with on-demand liquidity while offering investors access to a short-duration, high-velocity asset class via familiar institutional vehicles.Receivabull has already secured commitments from multiple revenue-based funders to utilize the platform upon launch, representing more than $50 million in aggregate monthly origination volume. This early traction underscores the urgent market need for institutional-grade syndication infrastructure and positions Receivabull to go live with immediate, high-quality deal flow.This milestone comes on the heels of Receivabull’s graduation from the ARK Innovation Accelerator, a program designed to identify and support disruptive, high-growth startups in the Tampa Bay region. The accelerator is supported by ARK Invest, the innovation-focused investment firm founded by Cathie Wood, and is housed at the Tampa Bay Innovation Center.The funds from this round will be used to accelerate platform deployment, scale onboarding of new originators and funders, and fast-track development of additional short-term, revenue-based funding products tailored to underserved small businesses.“This is an incredibly exciting time for Receivabull,” said Goldman. “The capital markets are starting to wake up to the opportunity in small business cash flows. We’re building the infrastructure that will make it investible at scale.”About ReceivabullReceivabull Inc. s a financial technology company modernizing how revenue-based financing is funded, structured, and scaled. By combining institutional-grade infrastructure with proprietary scoring and servicing systems, Receivabull enables non-bank funders to unlock liquidity through standardized, fixed-yield investment products. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Receivabull is backed by experienced operators in revenue-based finance, capital markets, and credit innovation. To learn more, visit www.receivabull.com or contact pr@receivabull.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.