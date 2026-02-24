Thirty Capital Ventures Deepens Commitment to the Future of AI with Strategic Investments in BlueMetrics and BrikMate

Firm advances its long-term AI strategy by backing applied intelligence shaping how CRE and real-asset businesses make decisions

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty Capital Ventures today announced strategic investments in BlueMetrics and BrikMate, two technology companies applying artificial intelligence to solve complex, real-world challenges across data intelligence, operations, and the built environment.

“These investments reflect how we think about AI,” said Rob Finlay, Founder and CEO of Thirty Capital Ventures. “Not as an emerging concept, but as something already changing how CRE decisions get made. Across our own operations, AI has been most effective when it reinforces existing workflows and reporting, helping people move faster and focus on higher-value decisions.”



Investing Where AI Meets Execution

Thirty Capital Venture’s approach to AI investing focuses on applied intelligence—companies that move beyond prototypes to deliver practical, scalable solutions operating in production environments.

BlueMetrics, based in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, specializes in data analytics and applied AI, delivering AI-as-a-Service solutions that help organizations transform complex data into actionable insights. Thirty Capital Ventures recently invested R$2.7 million to support BlueMetrics’ expansion, product development, and team growth as demand for enterprise AI accelerates in Brazil and internationally.

BrikMate, headquartered in San Francisco, California, applies artificial intelligence to commercial real estate operations. Its platform functions as an intelligent operating layer for property owners and managers, automating lease abstraction, billing workflows, compliance tracking, and portfolio reporting. By embedding AI directly into core CRE workflows, BrikMate increases operational accuracy, reduces administrative overhead, and improves decision velocity across portfolios.

“We’ve spent years building AI that works in real environments,” said Denis Pesa, CEO of BlueMetrics. “Thirty Capital Ventures shares our focus on practical, scalable intelligence – not hype.”

“AI creates real value when it operates inside the systems that run the work,” said Josef Pipoly, Founder and CEO of BrikMate. “BrikMate is building the operational platform that makes that possible in commercial real estate.”



A Broader AI Investment Strategy

Thirty Capital Venture’s investments in BlueMetrics and BrikMate are part of a broader strategy focused on AI as infrastructure, not novelty. The firm believes the next wave of value creation will come from AI systems that operate inside core business processes to capture institutional knowledge, augment human judgment, and improve decisions over time.

“We’re not investing in AI for AI’s sake,” Finlay added. “We’re investing in companies that understand how intelligence is applied. That means looking at how decisions are made, how risk is managed, and how outcomes improve over time.”

Thirty Capital Ventures sees the momentum accelerating most quickly in regions and industries where adoption delivers immediate, tangible impact. Markets such as Brazil are advancing rapidly in applied AI across data services, agribusiness, and operations, while industries like construction and real assets in the United States remain underserved by intelligent systems that reduce friction and uncertainty. This focus guides Thirty Capital Venture’s investments in companies that apply AI inside real workflows to drive durable, measurable outcomes.



About Thirty Capital Ventures

Thirty Capital Ventures is a strategic investment partner to emerging technology companies, service providers, and visionary entrepreneurs. By combining capital with hands-on experience and deep industry expertise, the firm accelerates growth and helps shape a resilient, innovation-driven ecosystem.



About BlueMetrics

BlueMetrics is a Brazil-based AI and data analytics company delivering AI-as-a-Service solutions that help organizations turn data into actionable intelligence. With more than ten years of experience serving domestic and international clients, BlueMetrics focuses on practical, production-ready AI that drives measurable business outcomes.



About BrikMate

BrikMate is a commercial real estate technology company building an AI-powered operating system for property owners and managers. The platform automates lease abstraction, billing and collections workflows, compliance tracking, and portfolio reporting by transforming unstructured lease files into structured, actionable data. By embedding AI agents directly into core CRE processes, BrikMate reduces operational friction, increases accuracy, and enables teams to execute with greater speed and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

