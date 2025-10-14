Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Center of Excellence Designation at Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital

Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital

CIHQ commends Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital on achieving this Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care.” — Richard Curtis, CEO, CIHQ

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital, owned by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and Saint Francis Health System, was recently surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and has successfully met the requirements for the Center of Excellence Designation in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care, a dual certification. This designation recognizes both the exemplary performance in the clinical management of patients requiring rehabilitation from a disabling disease or injury, as well as the specialized rehabilitation and medical treatments provided to patients who have suffered a stroke. Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital successfully completed a comprehensive onsite survey to assess its adherence to evidence-based care standards established by leading healthcare experts and nationally recognized organizations. This thorough survey process involved an in-depth review of medical documentation, direct observation of patient care, interviews with the hospital's rehabilitation team and hospital leadership, and patient interviews at the rehabilitation hospital.

"We are delighted that Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital achieved these distinct designations as Centers of Excellence in both rehabilitation services and stroke care,” said Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “Our hospitals have a vision of being the best medical rehab leader in their communities that they serve, and achieving this Center of Excellence designation supports that mission.”



"CIHQ commends Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital on the achievement of this Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care. This designation recognizes hospitals that demonstrate excellence in the care and services they provide to their communities. We appreciate the partnership with Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and value the strong relationship greatly," stated Richard Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of CIHQ.

Nobis brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 18 rehabilitation hospitals and has another eight hospitals under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, a Joint Venture with Saint Francis Health System, is located at 7909 South 101st East Avenue, with a motivated rehab hospital team that provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life.

