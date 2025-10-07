Submit Release
Urgent action recommended on critical Oracle vulnerability

The AHA Oct. 6 released a Cybersecurity Advisory urging immediate action against a critical Oracle E-Business Suite vulnerability that is remotely exploitable without authentication. If exploited successfully, the vulnerability could result in remote code execution. Oracle released a security alert that strongly recommends customers apply the suggested updates as soon as possible. For any questions, contact John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, at jriggi@aha.org, or Scott Gee, AHA deputy director for cybersecurity and risk, at sgee@aha.org.

