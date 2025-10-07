THE BIGGEST COLLECTION OF OASIS MEMORABILIA—VALUED AT $1.3M—COMING TO MARKET IN PROPSTORE’S ‘SUPERSONIC’ MUSIC AUCTION

The Zak Starkey Collection: Zak Starkey's Tour-Used DW Chrome Drum Kit, Spare Components and Custom Oasis Bass Drum Head Played in “Lyla” Music Video est. $15,840 - $31,680 The Nick Brine Collection: Noel Gallagher's Takamine FP460SC Acoustic Guitar Used to Record "Wonderwall" est. $264,000 - $528,000

Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction will spotlight the biggest collection of Oasis memorabilia to ever go to public auction to date.

Oasis remains one of the most influential bands of their generation, and the items in this sale provide a rare and intimate look into their journey. ” — Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Specialist.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction (October 23 – 24, 2025) will spotlight the biggest collection of Oasis memorabilia to ever go to public auction to date, led by Noel Gallagher’s guitars that defined the band’s sound on stage and in the studio. Featuring over 170 items, this incredible Oasis collection is estimated to bring in more than $1.3 million.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:One of the most significant instruments in Britpop history is Noel’s Takamine FP460SC Acoustic Guitar, the very instrument used to record the band’s most enduring anthem, “Wonderwall”. With an estimate of $264,000 - $528,000), this piece of recording history is unrivalled in its cultural resonance. The guitar also carries its own story: after Liam mistakenly smashed an acoustic belonging to producer Nick Brine, Noel gifted him the Takamine as an apology. That destroyed guitar, a 1970s Fender F-35 Acoustic wrecked during the Be Here Now recording sessions, is also included in the catalogue with an estimate of $13,200 - $26,400.Among the other highlights is an Autographed Man City Blue Epiphone Signature Supernova Guitar, played by Noel Gallagher and donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust after his 2007 Royal Albert Hall performance. Produced between 1997 and 2005 in five colourways, the Supernova has become highly sought-after among collectors. This "Manchester City" blue guitar, signed by Noel, carries an estimate of $3,960 - $7,920, with 25% of the hammer proceeds benefiting the Teenage Cancer Trust.Another fascinating lot is a set of early Oasis demo tapes from 1991 and 1992. The consignor, then a student at Thames Polytechnic, first met Noel Gallagher at a house party and was later sent the recordings. These tapes directly led to Oasis playing a charity gig at Thames Polytechnic on 19 April 1992 — their first ever performance outside Manchester. Estimated at $3,960 - $7,920, they capture a pivotal moment in the band’s formative history.A further highlight of this sale is a curated selection of memorabilia linked to other artists who played a pivotal role in Oasis throughout the years. These lots, connected directly to the band’s wider line-up, give collectors the chance to own pieces from some of Oasis’ most important players:ZAK STARKEY – Drummer for Oasis from 2004 to 2008The Zak Starkey Collection: Zak Starkey's Tour-Used DW Chrome Drum Kit, Spare Components and Custom Oasis Bass Drum Head Played in “Lyla” Music Video est. $15,840 - $31,680ANDY BELL – Bassist from 1999 until the band split in 2009Noel Gallagher's Owned and Autographed Sunburst Fender Precision Bass Guitar Played During Recording of Dig Out Your Soul by Oasis Bassist Andy Bell est. $13,200 - $26,400PAUL “GUIGSY” MCGUIGAN – Founding bassist, played with Oasis until 1999Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan's Owned and Stage-Used Blonde Fender Telecaster Bass est. $26,400 - $52,800OTHER HIGHLIGHTS SET TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER:- The Nick Brine Collection: Noel Gallagher's Takamine FP460SC Acoustic Guitar Used to Record "Wonderwall" est. $264,000 - $528,000- Noel Gallagher's Photo-Matched Owned and Autographed Pink Paisley Fender Telecaster Guitar Played During Familiar to Millions, Rock in Rio Concert, Tour Performances and TV Appearances est. $132,000 - $264,000- Complete Collection of Noel Gallagher Handwritten Lyrics For Every Song on All Seven Oasis Studio Albums est. $79,200 - $158,400- The Nick Brine Collection: 1970s Fender F-35 Acoustic Guitar Smashed by Liam Gallagher During Be Here Now Recording Sessions est. $13,200 - $26,400- Wonderwall Music Video Dentist Chair Used by Liam Gallagher est. $6,600 - $13,200- Spitting Image Liam Gallagher Puppet est. $3,960 - $7,920- Noel Gallagher-Autographed and Played Man City Blue Epiphone Signature Supernova Guitar est. $3,960 - $7,920- Oasis Demo Tapes, 1991 and 1992 est. $3,960 - $7,920- Artist's Proof Noel and Liam Gallagher Portrait Print by Scarlet Page, 2001 est. $396 - $792The two-day Music Memorabilia Auction will begin at 3:00 PM BST / 7:00 AM PDT each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Cumberland Hotel on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The second day, on Friday, October 24, 2025, will be an online-only Oasis celebration, offering over 170 lots of memorabilia from one of Britain’s best-loved Britpop bands, marking their monumental world tour return this year. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Registration is now open, and the full catalogue is available to view and bid on at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/460 Find out more about the public exhibition and pre-auction drinks reception at The Cumberland Hotel over at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1595678259629?aff=oddtdtcreator Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on the upcoming event: “Oasis remain one of the most influential bands of their generation, and the items in this sale provide a rare and intimate look into their journey – from the earliest demo tapes and historic first London gig, to Noel Gallagher’s most iconic guitars and handwritten setlists. To present the largest-ever offering of Oasis memorabilia makes this event especially significant. With further highlights from artists such as The Beatles, Hendrix, and Bowie, it promises to be one of Propstore’s most memorable music sales yet.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegister for auction updates: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/460 Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ktkw508f4o381m5wcfk4q/ABhcPO9Z7LNKVdM9O6Per8s?rlkey=v1yczxurr3i707etnvlwjeooq&dl=0 Credit: PropstorePropstore is holding an auction preview exhibition at their UK office in Hertfordshire by appointment until Friday, October 17, 2025. The exhibition will feature many lots from the auction, giving fans the opportunity to see props and costumes from the auction up close and ask the specialists questions. Visit propstore.com/liveauction to make a viewing appointment.About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

