Experience Product Masterclass by Marisa Murgatroyd Announces Enrollment for Course Creators

Enrollment opens for the (EPM) Experience Product Masterclass, guiding creators to design engaging, results-driven digital learning experiences.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Your Message, the digital education company founded by entrepreneur and educator Marisa Murgatroyd, has officially opened enrollment for the 2025 Experience Product Masterclass. The annual training program is designed to help coaches, consultants, and online entrepreneurs create digital courses and coaching programs that deeply engage students and drive measurable results. Since its launch, the Experience Product Masterclass (EPM) has gained recognition among online educators for its structured framework, known as the Experience Formula™. The approach helps creators move beyond traditional course models by building "experience products"—programs designed to maximize engagement, completion rates, and learner success through interactivity and gamified feedback systems.As digital education continues to expand globally, the 2025 EPM edition introduces updated modules, expanded live coaching, and an integrated platform experience through Xperiencify, the proprietary course delivery software developed by Live Your Message.The combination of education, accountability, and implementation tools is designed to support both new and established entrepreneurs in building high-impact, sustainable online learning businesses. About the Experience Product Masterclass ProgramThe Experience Product Masterclass is a 10- to 12-week live online program that guides participants through every stage of designing, launching, and delivering an online product. The curriculum is built around a clear, step-by-step framework that focuses on aligning course content with audience needs while maintaining engagement through structured milestones.Participants learn to apply the Experience Formula™, which incorporates principles of behavioral psychology, motivation, and user experience design.By using this formula, course creators can transform traditional educational products into interactive learning experiences that keep participants motivated and achieving results.Key learning outcomes include:- Identifying and validating profitable product ideas through market research and customer discovery.- Structuring course content to create a guided, results-driven learning journey.- Applying engagement triggers such as progress tracking, rewards, and community interaction.- Implementing feedback systems that improve completion rates and customer satisfaction.This year's program includes live weekly coaching sessions, milestone reviews with success coaches, and peer accountability groups. In addition to the core training, participants receive access to the Xperiencify platform, which enables creators to host, deliver, and gamify their programs in one system.Graduates of previous Experience Product Masterclass cohorts have gone on to build profitable educational businesses across diverse industries—from health and personal development to marketing, consulting, and creative arts—using the same engagement-based principles introduced in the course. What's New for 2025?This year's edition of the Experience Product Masterclass introduces several updates based on student feedback and evolving trends in online learning. This year's enhancements include expanded live coaching support, AI-assisted content tools, and additional training on digital product launches tailored to emerging platforms and audience behavior.Participants will also gain deeper insight into behavioral engagement systems, a growing area of focus in digital education that helps creators design learning environments proven to increase completion rates. The Experience Formula™ has been refined with new examples, case studies, and frameworks drawn from thousands of successful alumni.Another major addition is the inclusion of integrated tools through Xperiencify, allowing course creators to easily gamify progress, issue milestone rewards, and measure engagement metrics directly within their course platforms. This update streamlines implementation, ensuring participants can apply what they learn immediately as they build their own "experience products." Key Benefits for Entrepreneurs and Course CreatorsThe Experience Product Masterclass provides a structured pathway for coaches, consultants, and educators who want to transform their knowledge into digital products that drive engagement and sustainable revenue.Core benefits of the 2025 program include:- Structured Learning and Implementation: A week-by-week roadmap guiding participants from idea validation to product launch.- Community Support: Access to an interactive learning environment featuring live calls, peer networks, and direct feedback from certified coaches.- Proven Framework: The Experience Formula™ methodology, which has helped thousands of entrepreneurs increase course completion rates and customer satisfaction.- AI-Enhanced Course Design: Updated modules integrating AI-assisted content creation and analytics to support modern product development.- Monetization Strategy: Guidance on pricing, packaging, and marketing digital courses without relying solely on paid advertising.- Guaranteed Outcome Framework: A results-oriented approach designed to help participants achieve tangible milestones within a set timeframe About Marisa Murgatroyd and Live Your MessageMarisa Murgatroyd is an entrepreneur, educator, and founder of Live Your Message, a digital education company specializing in helping entrepreneurs turn their expertise into impactful online programs. Since its inception, the company has served thousands of students globally through its training programs, workshops, and digital resources focused on product design, audience engagement, and authentic marketing.Murgatroyd’s approach emphasizes experience-driven learning — a model that encourages creators to move beyond passive content delivery and instead focus on building programs that motivate learners to take consistent action. Her work combines principles of instructional design, user psychology, and marketing strategy to help online entrepreneurs create products that not only sell but also deliver measurable transformation.Over the past decade, Live Your Message has evolved into a leader in online education strategy, offering a portfolio of programs that includes Message to Money, Launch Your Message, and the flagship Experience Product Masterclass.The organization's mission is to empower creators to build meaningful, profitable businesses while making a difference through education. Enrollment Details for the 2025 Experience Product MasterclassEnrollment for the 2025 Experience Product Masterclass officially opened following the completion of the 5-Day Challenge held earlier this month. Registration is available to creators, coaches, and educators worldwide through the official website, LiveYourMessage.com. The course begins shortly after enrollment closes, with live training sessions, milestone check-ins, and coaching support extending across a 10–12 week period. Participants can choose between full-pay and installment options, with additional resources and bonuses available for early enrollees.While Experience Product Masterclass does not offer conventional discounts, the program includes over $13,000 in implementation tools, coaching sessions, and exclusive bonuses as part of its 2025 edition. These additions are designed to help participants accelerate their progress during the training period.The program is open to individuals across all experience levels, from first-time course creators to established educators seeking to improve learner results and retention. Participants will also gain access to the EPM Community, a private online forum that fosters networking, collaboration, and continued support beyond the duration of the live program. For registration and full program details, visit LiveYourMessage.com/epm EPM Testimonials, Reviews, and Student ImpactSince its launch, the Experience Product Masterclass (EPM) has drawn a diverse community of creators, from educators and coaches to consultants, authors, and online business owners. Alumni frequently cite the program's structure, coaching support, and community accountability as central to their success in completing and launching their digital products.Past participants have reported improvements in both course completion rates and student outcomes after implementing the Experience Formula™.Many also highlight the combination of strategic guidance and practical tools, which allow them to build their programs in real time while receiving feedback from mentors and peers. While outcomes vary depending on individual implementation and effort, the program's emphasis on sustainable product design and learner engagement has positioned EPM as one of the more recognized offerings in the online education space. Its continued evolution reflects an industry-wide shift toward experience-based learning models that prioritize transformation over information.About KhrisDigitalKhrisDigital is a digital marketing and educational media platform founded by Khris Steven, focused on helping entrepreneurs, SaaS companies, and small business owners grow through SEO, organic traffic, and AI-driven strategies—without reliance on paid advertising.Through research-based reviews, tutorials, and market analyses, KhrisDigital provides transparent insights into the latest digital tools, online education platforms, and marketing technologies. The platform serves as an independent resource for creators seeking practical ways to build, optimize, and scale their online businesses.KhrisDigital is not affiliated with Live Your Message, Marisa Murgatroyd, or the Experience Product Masterclass. The views expressed in this release are independent observations provided for informational and editorial purposes.

