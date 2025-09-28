Experience Product Masterclass Challenge by Marisa Murgatroyd Opens for Annual Enrollment

The Experience Product Masterclass

5-Day Challenge, October 1–5, free registration, leading into the Experience Product Masterclass launch

The EPM reflects a growing need for online programs that prioritize student engagement and measurable outcomes. We designed the framework to help creators build learning experiences that last.” — Marisa Murgatroyd

NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Your Message, the training company founded by entrepreneur and educator Marisa Murgatroyd, has announced the return of its annual Experience Product Masterclass with a free 5-Day Challenge taking place October 1–5, 2025.The event is designed for course creators, coaches, and entrepreneurs interested in building online programs that increase learner engagement and completion rates. Registration for the challenge is open until the end of the day on October 2, with the live sessions conducted virtually and accessible worldwide.==> Get Started With Experience Product Masterclass Challenge Here The 5-Day Challenge serves as a lead-in to the full Experience Product Masterclass (EPM), a 10-week program that trains participants in creating “experience products”—online courses and programs built with strategies that emphasize action, retention, and measurable results.About the Experience Product Masterclass (EPM)The Experience Product Masterclass (EPM) is a structured 10-week training program that guides participants through the process of designing, building, and launching what founder Marisa Murgatroyd calls “experience products.” These products differ from traditional online courses by integrating techniques that focus on student motivation, progress tracking, and long-term retention.At the core of EPM is the Experience Formula, a framework developed by Murgatroyd that combines behavioral design, gamification elements, and practical course-building strategies. The approach emphasizes learner engagement to address a well-documented challenge in online education: low course completion rates, which in many studies are reported at under 10 percent.The masterclass curriculum is delivered in five modules:- Module 1: Identifying a Profitable Product Idea – Participants define and validate course concepts, ensuring alignment with market demand.- Module 2: Idea-to-Market Blueprint – Training on creating a product roadmap, pricing strategies, and value positioning.- Module 3: MVP Launch – Step-by-step instruction on developing and testing a minimal viable product before scaling.- Module 4: Marketing Foundations – Techniques for reaching target learners, producing messaging, and building promotional campaigns.- Module 5: Experience Escalation – Strategies for improving courses through feedback, upselling, and long-term student engagement. Learn more here - https://khrissteven.com/epm-challenge EPM participants also gain access to Xperiencify, a digital learning platform built to support “experiencified” products. The platform offers built-in gamification features—such as progress tracking and milestone rewards—designed to increase motivation and encourage course completion.The program combines live group coaching calls, milestone reviews, and peer interaction to ensure accountability. Past participants have included coaches, consultants, small business owners, and independent educators seeking to create courses that emphasize results as well as knowledge transfer.About the Marisa Murgatroyd 5-Day ChallengeAhead of the full masterclass, Live Your Message will host a free 5-Day Challenge from October 1–5, 2025, designed to give prospective participants an introduction to the Experience Product approach. The challenge runs daily at 1 PM EST and will be streamed virtually to a global audience.Each day of the challenge focuses on a key principle of building a sustainable online program:- Day 1 – Understanding the Market OpportunityA session on emerging trends in online education, including how artificial intelligence is lowering barriers for course creation.- Day 2 – Creating a Product That ResonatesGuidance on identifying demand-driven course topics and using AI tools to support product design, even for non-experts.- Day 3 – Building With Engagement in MindAn introduction to the Experience Formula and practical steps for incorporating engagement strategies into course design.- Day 4 – Reaching the Right LearnersStrategies for identifying target audiences and positioning an online program effectively in a competitive market.- Day 5 – Laying the Foundation for ScaleInsights on validating course ideas, measuring early results, and preparing for long-term growth through marketing and community building.The 5-Day Challenge is designed as a practical preview of the Experience Product Masterclass, giving attendees the chance to understand the methodology and test its application before enrolling in the extended 10-week program.EPM Registration DetailsThe 5-Day Experience Product Challenge will be held virtually from October 1–5, 2025, with sessions beginning daily at 1 PM EST. The event is free to attend, and registration remains open until the end of the day on October 2, 2025.Following the challenge, enrollment for the Experience Product Masterclass will open for participants seeking to continue with the full 10-week program.==> Registration details for the challenge available at: http://liveyourmessage .com/epmWhy This Matters NowThe return of the Experience Product Masterclass comes at a time when the global online learning market continues to expand rapidly. According to industry projections, the e-learning sector is expected to exceed $400 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for flexible, skill-based education.Yet despite this growth, course completion rates remain low. Research published by Harvard Business Review and EDUCAUSE indicates that many online courses see fewer than 10 percent of students finish their programs. Analysts attribute this to a lack of engagement, insufficient accountability, and one-size-fits-all course models.The Experience Product approach was designed to address these challenges by focusing on active participation, motivation, and learner progress. Through the integration of frameworks like the Experience Formula and technology such as the Xperiencify platform, the program emphasizes action over passive consumption.In 2025, interest in AI-driven course creation tools has further accelerated. These tools can assist with content generation, personalized workflows, and automated feedback loops—trends that align with the methods taught in the Experience Product Masterclass. Learn more here - https://khrissteven.com/epm-challenge Balanced Feedback & Student Perspectives on EPMSince its first launch, the Experience Product Masterclass has attracted participants from a wide range of industries, including coaching, consulting, small business, and digital education. Many participants report that the structured framework and focus on engagement helped them design products that connected more effectively with their audiences.According to testimonials shared on Live Your Message’s official site, past students have credited the program with helping them move from early product ideas to functioning online courses. Some highlight improvements in clarity of direction, accountability, and community support as core benefits.For example, one participant described how the program provided a clear roadmap for launching their first online course, while another credited the accountability structure with helping them stay consistent. Others noted that the integration of the Xperiencify platform simplified course delivery by adding gamification elements such as progress tracking and milestone achievements.At the same time, reviews also reflect that the program requires a significant time and financial commitment, with some students citing a steep learning curve in applying new concepts or managing the pace of the program. These observations underscore the importance of evaluating whether the format is a fit for an individual’s goals, schedule, and resources.Experience Product Masterclass Investment & GuaranteeEnrollment in the Experience Product Masterclass is structured with two payment options: a one-time payment of $2,497 or a six-installment plan. The program includes access to all training modules, group coaching sessions, and the Xperiencify platform for course delivery. Learn more here - https://khrissteven.com/epm-challenge Unlike many traditional online programs, EPM also incorporates a results-based guarantee.Participants who complete the coursework and apply the methods are expected to reach measurable outcomes within the 10–12 week period. If results fall short of stated benchmarks, Live Your Message provides financial support to help bridge the gap.This model reflects the program’s emphasis on accountability and outcome-driven learning. While such guarantees are not common across the broader online education industry, they are positioned here as part of the Masterclass framework, aligning with its focus on participant success. Read the complete review at https://khrisdigital.com/experience-product-masterclass-review/ ==> Sign up for the Free Experience Product Masterclass Here About Marisa Murgatroyd & Live Your MessageMarisa Murgatroyd is the founder and CEO of Live Your Message, a digital education company that helps entrepreneurs and creators design online products and programs with a focus on engagement, retention, and results. Since its founding, Live Your Message has worked with thousands of students worldwide, offering training, coaching, and tools to support product development and business growth.The company’s programs, including the annual Experience Product Masterclass, are centered on a teaching framework called the Experience Formula, which emphasizes interactive learning and student accountability. Live Your Message also develops supporting technology, including the Xperiencify platform, to enhance course delivery and learner engagement.

