Suspect Arrested in Elvans Road Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, at approximately 1:21 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 21-year-old Gerniya Duncan of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25116905

