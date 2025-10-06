MPD Makes Arrest in Navy Yard Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, at approximately 5:31 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Half Street and L Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed that the man was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a second suspect. The shooting victim, 28-year-old Dejour Adams of Southwest, DC, was placed under arrest and charged with Assault with A Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The second suspect is still being sought. This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25150613

###