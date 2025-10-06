MPD Investigating South Capitol Street Fatal Pedestrian Crash
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Southeast.
On Saturday, October 4, 2025, at approximately 3:17 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4300 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast, for the report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Aiyanah Brown of Southeast, DC.
The preliminary investigation determined a 2009 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound in the 4300 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast, at a high rate of speed and in the opposing lane of traffic. The Nissan Rogue struck the woman, who was attempting to cross the street outside of a crosswalk. The driver fled the scene, and officers located the vehicle a short time later unoccupied.
Detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling this investigation.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
CCN: 25151373
###
