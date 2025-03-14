What Women Entrepreneurs Can Learn from March Madness: Top Celebrity Event Planner & Coach Offers Five Marketing Tips

Marley Majcher is CEO of The Party Goddess & The Profit Goddess Marley's celebrity clients include Pierce Brosnan Marley has planned many events for top celebrities like Sofia Vergara

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March is Women’s History Month and women continue to make big strides as entrepreneurs. According to the 2025 “Women in Business Impact Report” from Wells Fargo, at the end of 2024 women owned nearly 40% of all businesses. That is a 17% increase since 2019.Marley Majcher is the successful CEO of two companies, The Party Goddess! , a top celebrity and corporate event planning firm and The Profit Goddess! , a company focused on helping business owners build successful brands and “put the cash back into cash-flow”.Her client list includes top celebrities like Pierce Brosnan, Sofia Vergara, Britney Spears, The Hollywood Bowl, Porsche and Whole Foods. She also works with entrepreneurs around the country, helping them be more profitable.Not only is it Women’s History Month, this month is also known for “March Madness”, which attracts millions of viewers each year including non-sports-fans. Majcher credits this long-term success to phenomenal marketing and branding. She says March Madness offers some great nuggets of wisdom for entrepreneurs for branding and marketing. Here is her top five list:1. It’s all in the name – The name “March Madness” alone is branding gold.The Lesson: Alliteration is powerful. It sticks in people’s minds, and they remember it. Remember this when creating the name of an event, sale or product.2. Consistency is key – March Madness is always at the same time of year – in March. It has the same schedule of games: first two rounds the first weekend, followed by the next two rounds and then the final four. People know what to expect and they look forward to it.The Lesson: Come up with an annual sale, event or promotion. Have it every year at the same time so people come to expect it each year.3. Timing is everything so OWN your time slot – College basketball “owns” March. Partly because it is the time of year when there is not much else going on – no football, no baseball yet. It’s also spring when people are ready to do something fun.The Lesson: “Own” a holiday/weekend/day that no one else has. For example: If everyone else is planning a Christmas or New Year’s Event each year, pick something different like “Groundhog Day” or “April Fool’s Day”. Promote your event/product/launch – and going back to number two – do it each year.4. Offer fun and excitement to draw people in – From Selection Sunday to the Final Four, March Madness creates a feeling of excitement and urgency. In addition, there is the fun factor of “office pools” and bracket contests.The Lesson: Create a fun, easy game or contest related to your business. Perhaps it could be a special giveaway or promotion related to your annual event/sale. Promote via social media which is what all of the "bracketology" contests are doing as well. And then you can “go big” and create a lot of buzz!5. Tell a great story and go for the heart – Each year, there are always some great “Cinderella Stories” that win over the country’s heart. Two years ago, it was Princeton and in 2022 St. Peter’s captured national attention. It’s why many non-fans tune in every year.The Lesson: People buy based on emotion. Tell a story that will grab your customer’s attention and tug at their heartstrings – and most importantly - get them to buy.Entrepreneurs can find more tips, tricks and nuggets of wisdom from Marley Majcher at www.theprofitgoddess.com . You can learn more about her celebrity and corporate event planning firm at www.thepartygoddess.com . Marley also hosts a podcast called "Every Day is a Train Wreck". In each episode, Marley dives into candid conversations with celebrities, entrepreneurs, and fascinating personalities from all walks of life, exploring the raw and messy backstories that often go unseen.For more information about The Profit Goddess, The Party Goddess or the podcast, or to set up an interview, please contact Diane White at Diane@DianeWhitePR.com, or by calling or texting her at 918-770-3905.

