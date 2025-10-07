Meet the Sisters of the Valley on Tour in Southern California This Weekend

Sister Karina posed with three military men

On Set of PTA's One Battle After Another

sister kate in a sun hat sitting back waiting, on a veranda under a portico

Sister Kate on the Film Set

On the Los Angeles Dispensary Tour - Catalyst Dispensary Hawthorne

It was an honor to participate in such an epic film.”
— Sister Karina
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the launch of Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed new film One Battle After Another, the Sisters of the Valley — widely known as the “weed nuns” — are returning to Los Angeles this weekend to meet the budtenders and their customers, to celebrate cannabis culture, and to preview the wellness products they are launching in Los Angeles dispensaries next month.

Filmgoers may recognize the Sisters’ unmistakable veils and mission-driven activism from their cameo in the movie. While this upcoming weekend’s appearances are not official Warner Bros. events, they offer Angelenos a rare chance to meet the real-life Sisterhood that inspired a scene-stealing moment in the hit film.

Meet the Weed Nuns This Weekend

• Thursday, October 9 – Catalyst Belmont Shore, Long Beach | 6:00-8:00 PM
• Friday, October 10 – Catalyst Dispensary DTLB, Long Beach | 10:00-12:00 noon
• Friday, October 10 — Hawthorne Lounge, Los Angeles | 4:00–8:00 PM
• Saturday, October 11 — Party on Pine, Long Beach | 4:00–9:00 PM

At Friday night’s event, the Sisters will be serving their mushroom coffee and explaining the health benefits of functional mushrooms. On Saturday, the Sisters will have books and merchandise available to purchase.

All events are open to the public (21+ with valid ID) for the dispensaries, and the outdoor block party in Long Beach called ‘The Party on Pine’ is open to families with children. Attendees can meet and take photos with the Sisters, learn about their upcoming dispensary-exclusive wellness products, and connect with a movement that combines plant-based healing, social justice, and matriarchal spirituality.

“It was an honor to be participating in such an epic film, and an honor to be an inspiration for the Sisters of the Brave Beaver,” said Sister Karina. “The film introduced millions of new people to our mission: blending compassionate activism, small-farm hemp production, and plant-based healing. Now we’re inviting the Los Angeles and Long Beach communities to meet us in person and discuss the products we will be launching in Catalyst and Traditional dispensaries next month.”

Founded in California’s Central Valley, the Sisters of the Valley have become known worldwide for their handcrafted, lab-tested hemp wellness products and for championing women-led, sustainable cannabis culture. Their story — and their distinctive habits — have made them viral icons and, now, part of PTA’s cinematic universe.

Meet the Sisters of the Valley on Tour in Southern California This Weekend

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

