California Public Health Department Opens Comment Period on Hemp Regulation Changes
MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has opened a 45-day public comment period regarding a controversial proposal to make emergency regulations on hemp products permanent. The proposal would reclassify many full-spectrum hemp goods as controlled substances, effectively eliminating non-intoxicating wellness products from store shelves and pushing small hemp businesses out of the market.
The public comment period ends in two weeks, culminating with a public hearing on July 28, 2025, in regard to the proposed regulation (DPH-24-005), which redefines hemp and imposes sweeping changes on the fledgling industry.
A public hearing is scheduled for:
📅 Monday, July 28, 2025
🕙 10:00 AM PDT
🔗 Zoom Meeting Link (click to join)
Meeting ID: 818 135 213
Public comments can be submitted by:
Email: regulations@cdph.ca.gov
Fax: (916) 636-6220
Mail:
California Department of Public Health
Office of Regulations
1415 L Street, Suite 500
Sacramento, CA 95814
(Reference: DPH-24-005 in your message)
Advocates for hemp farming, plant-based wellness, and small business sustainability are urging supporters to submit comments, attend the hearing, and help ensure California protects access to non-intoxicating hemp remedies and honors the rights of small producers.
For background, talking points, and tools to take action—including a sample letter, call script, and printable flyer—visit:
Sisters of the Valley Hemp Advocacy Library
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
The Sisters Discuss the Proposed Hemp Laws
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.