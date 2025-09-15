Sisters of the Valley Break the Dispensary Barrier
Sixty-Day Count-down to Los Angeles Product Launch Starts TodayLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley, known worldwide as the 'weed nuns', are bringing their mission of plant-based healing and compassionate activism to Los Angeles.
In partnership with Catalyst and Traditional (dispensary operators), the Sisters' products will finally appear in California dispensaries.
Today marks the beginning of a sixty day march toward launch. To prepare for that event, the sisters will be visiting select locations between September 24 and the 28th in order to get to know the budtenders who will be representing their products to the public.
This is a significant event in the history of the sisterhood. Sister Kate, the founder of the Sisterhood, explains, “For nearly ten years, we were kept out of dispensaries. But through common cause activism against corruption, a powerful alliance was forged. Together with Catalyst and Traditional, we broke the barrier that locked us out."
Where to Meet the Sisters:
Wednesday, September 24
• 4:00 p.m. – Catalyst Hawthorn
Thursday, September 25
• 12:00–2:00 p.m. – Catalyst El Monte
• 4:00-6:00 p.m. - Catalyst Cherry, Long Beach
Friday, September 26
• 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – Catalyst Bellflower
Saturday, September 27
• 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – Latina Women’s Grow Festival
• 4:00-6:00 p.m. - Traditional DTLA
The Sisters have released a new article today, which shares the full journey behind this historic partnership. The article also links to a four minute and twenty-second video (4:20, coincidentally) on youtube where Sister Kate talks about it further.
About the Sisters of the Valley
Founded in 2015, the Sisters of the Valley are an international community of women devoted to the service of humanity through plant-based medicine, spiritual activism, and the revival of Beguine-inspired enclaves. Their products are handcrafted in small batches, following moon cycles and sacred traditions, and are sold worldwide.
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
support@sistersofcbd.com
