Sisters of the Valley Break the Dispensary Barrier

the sillouette of four sisters with the setting sun in the background and plants all around

Sunset Service

three sisters lifting bins of trimmings (waste leaves) onto the truck

Women's Work

four sisters are inspecting the clones in the clone room

The Clone Room

Sixty-Day Count-down to Los Angeles Product Launch Starts Today

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley, known worldwide as the 'weed nuns', are bringing their mission of plant-based healing and compassionate activism to Los Angeles.

In partnership with Catalyst and Traditional (dispensary operators), the Sisters' products will finally appear in California dispensaries.

Today marks the beginning of a sixty day march toward launch. To prepare for that event, the sisters will be visiting select locations between September 24 and the 28th in order to get to know the budtenders who will be representing their products to the public.

This is a significant event in the history of the sisterhood. Sister Kate, the founder of the Sisterhood, explains, “For nearly ten years, we were kept out of dispensaries. But through common cause activism against corruption, a powerful alliance was forged. Together with Catalyst and Traditional, we broke the barrier that locked us out."

Where to Meet the Sisters:

Wednesday, September 24
• 4:00 p.m. – Catalyst Hawthorn

Thursday, September 25
• 12:00–2:00 p.m. – Catalyst El Monte
• 4:00-6:00 p.m. - Catalyst Cherry, Long Beach

Friday, September 26
• 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – Catalyst Bellflower

Saturday, September 27
• 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – Latina Women’s Grow Festival
• 4:00-6:00 p.m. - Traditional DTLA

The Sisters have released a new article today, which shares the full journey behind this historic partnership. The article also links to a four minute and twenty-second video (4:20, coincidentally) on youtube where Sister Kate talks about it further.

About the Sisters of the Valley

Founded in 2015, the Sisters of the Valley are an international community of women devoted to the service of humanity through plant-based medicine, spiritual activism, and the revival of Beguine-inspired enclaves. Their products are handcrafted in small batches, following moon cycles and sacred traditions, and are sold worldwide.

Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
support@sistersofcbd.com
Company/Organization
Sisters of the Valley
3144 G Street, Suite 125-205
Merced, California, 95340
United States
+1 2096266601
About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

