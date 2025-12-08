Legislature and Protect Utah Workers Make Announcement on H.B. 267 Public Sector Labor Union Amendments

Utah legislative leaders and Protect Utah Workers (PUW) announce a meaningful step forward for public employees, government employers, and all Utahns. The Legislature is expected to vote to repeal H.B. 267 Public Sector Labor Union Amendments in the upcoming special session. The repeal is supported by the PUW coalition.

Legislative leadership and the coalition of 21 public and private labor unions agree that all public employees deserve a meaningful say in their compensation, benefits, performance, and working conditions. Finding common ground reflects a shared commitment to keeping Utah the best place for families and public employees who live in the communities they serve.

“It’s clear that the heated debate around these issues has created unnecessary division, which was never the intent,” said President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz. “Repealing the bill allows us to reset the discussion and move forward to ensure we get this right. We’re committed to continuing conversations with all stakeholders to craft policies that support our public employees, protect public funds, and keep Utah’s government responsive and accountable to the people we serve.”

“We know Utahns support the rights of public workers,” said the PUW coalition. “The coalition thanks legislative leadership for listening to the people and appreciates the conversations we’ve had to support public employees. This repeal preserves the rights of first responders, educators, and all other critical public workers who improve the lives of Utahns every day.”

Moving forward, legislative leadership and the PUW coalition commit to working together in good faith to find the best approach to support public workers, promote accountability, and deliver efficient and high-quality government services for Utahns.