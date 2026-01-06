Utah Senate Requests Public Comment on 3rd District Appointee

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Joel Ferre. He was appointed by Gov. Spencer J. Cox to serve as a judge in the 3rd District.

Those who desire to comment should contact the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee electronically or by mail at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel by 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 2, 2026. Electronic comments can be emailed to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov. Written comments can be mailed to the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee at the Utah State Capitol, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All statements should include the individual’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing and then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Ferre will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Mark Kouris on February 1, 2026.

Individuals may subscribe to receive committee updates, such as upcoming meetings, and view additional Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee information here.

Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee members include Sen. Todd D. Weiler (Chair), Sen. Kirk A. Cullimore, Sen. Don L. Ipson, Sen. Karen Kwan, Sen. Daniel McCay, Sen. Stephanie Pitcher and Sen. Brady Brammer.