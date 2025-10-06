Governor Kotek Directs State Agencies to Accelerate Renewable Energy Siting

Today, Governor Tina Kotek signed Executive Order 25-25 to accelerate the pace of renewable wind and solar project development in the state of Oregon before the clock runs out on critical federal clean energy tax credits.

The Order directs relevant state agencies, boards, and commissions to take all steps necessary and authorized by existing statutes to accelerate and prioritize siting and permitting reviews, approvals, and processes necessary to expedite the permitting and development of solar and wind energy projects in Oregon that seek to qualify for federal clean energy tax credits requiring construction to commence by July 4, 2026.

"With the elimination of promised incentives by the Trump Administration, states must step up as the last line of defense against climate catastrophe. We have to get renewable energy infrastructure built, and quickly,” Governor Kotek said. “We cannot afford to lose this critical window; every wind and solar project we help complete now directly fights the irreversible climate damage we're racing to prevent."

Many renewable energy developers face a critical July 4, 2026 deadline to begin construction on commercial projects to qualify for the Investment Tax Credit (ICT) and the Production Tax Credit (PTC), with recent guidance narrowing qualification requirements and requiring project completion within four years to capture the full federal incentive. Projects that fail to meet the July 4 construction deadline must enter into service by December 31, 2027 to qualify for federal tax credits.

“Oregonians are already feeling the strain of rising energy costs and worsening climate impacts, yet Congress and the Trump administration have launched an all-out assault on affordable clean energy and our safe climate future,” Nora Apter, Oregon Director for Climate Solution said. "By moving swiftly to get as many wind and solar projects across the finish line as possible before the loss of federal tax credits, Governor Kotek is defending Oregon families, family-wage jobs, and energy resilience against these senseless attacks. Today’s action will help ensure that renewable energy projects can capture critical federal incentives before they disappear – keeping Oregon competitive and able to power our state’s growing energy demands with clean, affordable electricity."

See the full text of the Order here.

See an accompanying Frequently Asked Questions document here.



