UPDATE: Traffic Delay / Interstate 89, Exit 18 & Route 7 in Georgia
This incident has been cleared. Please contact the Franklin Sheriff’s Office for questions about the crash.
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, October 6, 2025 4:11 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Delay / Interstate 89, Exit 18 & Route 7 in Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans Barracks
Motorists should expect delays in the area of Exit 18 south on Interstate 89 in Georgia. Traffic on Route 7 (Ethan Allen Highway) is reduced to one lane near the southbound off-ramp due to a vehicle crash. No significant injuries were reported, and this is not expected to be a long-term closure, but there is a significant back-up of traffic.
Questions about details of the crash should be directed to the Franklin Sheriff’s Office.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
