New Haven Barracks // Single Vehicle Rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5005364

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/03/25 @ 0800 Hours

STREET: VT Route 17

TOWN: Starksboro

WEATHER: Partly Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Partial snow/slush

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samantha Sawyer

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Expedition

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All sides / Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/03/2025 at approximately 1317 hours, troopers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on VT Route 17 roughly one mile east from the intersection of VT Route 116 in Starksboro. The investigation revealed that the operator, Samantha Sawyer, was travelling east on VT Rte 17 when she fishtailed and lost control of her vehicle resulting in exiting the roadway. Upon exiting the roadway, Sawyer's vehicle, a 2014 Ford Expedition, overturned down an embankment before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on its roof. Sawyer was uninjured and identified as the only occupant in the vehicle.

Troopers were assisted on-scene by officers from the Bristol Police Department, EMTs from Bristol Rescue and fire fighters from Bristol Fire Department. CDR Towing responded and removed the vehicle from the scene.