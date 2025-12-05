New Haven Barracks // Single Vehicle Rollover
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5005364
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/03/25 @ 0800 Hours
STREET: VT Route 17
TOWN: Starksboro
WEATHER: Partly Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Partial snow/slush
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samantha Sawyer
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Expedition
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All sides / Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/03/2025 at approximately 1317 hours, troopers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on VT Route 17 roughly one mile east from the intersection of VT Route 116 in Starksboro. The investigation revealed that the operator, Samantha Sawyer, was travelling east on VT Rte 17 when she fishtailed and lost control of her vehicle resulting in exiting the roadway. Upon exiting the roadway, Sawyer's vehicle, a 2014 Ford Expedition, overturned down an embankment before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on its roof. Sawyer was uninjured and identified as the only occupant in the vehicle.
Troopers were assisted on-scene by officers from the Bristol Police Department, EMTs from Bristol Rescue and fire fighters from Bristol Fire Department. CDR Towing responded and removed the vehicle from the scene.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.