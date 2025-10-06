STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER MILLER BACKING GOVERNOR ABBOTT’S TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT

“Texas isn’t going to stand by while lawlessness puts our communities at risk. I fully back Governor Abbott’s decision to send the Texas National Guard at President Trump’s request. It’s time we step up, strengthen security inside our own borders, and crack down on the criminals that threaten our law enforcement officers. We need to focus on the cities that need help the most. The American people have demanded that we enforce the law and protect our federal officers, so we should let the Texas Guard do what it does best—safeguard America.”

