Commissioner Sid Miller Praises Trump’s Insistence on Mexico Water Treaty Enforcement

The following may be attributed to Commissioner Sid Miller

“President Trump is exactly right to call out Mexico’s ongoing failure to meet its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty. Texans have been sounding this alarm for years, and I have been on the front lines of that fight. From championing stronger water conservation practices to pushing for the expedited delivery of every acre-foot owed to the Rio Grande Basin, it’s clear Texas agriculture cannot survive without reliable, treaty-guaranteed water. When Mexico withholds what it owes, our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities suffer.

The Biden administration was content to issue talking points while Texas producers watched our canals run dry, our reservoirs fall, and planting decisions turn into unnecessary gambles. Under President Trump, that attitude has changed. His statement shows the kind of leadership we have been missing.

President Trump and I understand that water security is national security, and we know that Texas producers cannot feed and clothe our nation on promises that never materialize. His willingness to stand with Texas and demand Mexico honor the treaty is a sharp break from the past and a major step toward stability for the families and our food supply that depend on irrigated agriculture.

As Agriculture Commissioner, I will continue fighting to protect Texas water, advocating for conservation that strengthens our long-term supply, and pressing both domestic and international partners to keep their word. With President Trump committed to enforcing this treaty, Texas finally has an administration that matches our urgency.”