Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Backs Trump’s Corporate Price Fixing Investigation

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:



“Since 2020, prices for everything have exploded, with little distinction among companies who raise prices due to genuine inflation or engage in price fixing and profiteering. While it is not the role of government to set prices, it is the role of government to protect consumers from fraud and abuse. That's why I am so pleased that President Donald J. Trump is taking additional actions that will benefit American consumers who need help with affordability. Trump’s aggressive investigation into anti-competitive behavior, corporate profiteering, and foreign influence in our food supply chain is welcome.

President Trump's action also brings needed oversight to the meatpacking, fertilizer, seed, and equipment sectors, which include some businesses that have operated in the shadows for far too long. In 2020, I publicly urged President Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice to launch a criminal investigation into price fixing by the nation’s largest meatpackers. He followed through then and again today. If price fixing is taking place in our meatpacking sector or anywhere in America’s food supply chain, our President has made clear he will put a stop to it.

Promises made have been promises kept. The Trump administration is reversing the Biden inflation crisis, unleashing American energy, cutting taxes, and halting harmful regulations. With this investigation, the President is taking action to expose and prevent food-sector collusion, which is another vital step toward restoring American affordability. I fully support his efforts to hold corporations accountable and deliver real relief to our farmers, ranchers, and every American family trying to stretch their grocery budget.”

