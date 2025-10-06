WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s (OHP) successful three-day crack down on targeted threats to public s…

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s (OHP) successful three-day crack down on targeted threats to public safety along I-40 in Oklahoma. This operation was made possible by Oklahoma's 287(g) partnership.

The action took place between September 22 and 25, 2025. ICE ran records checks on foreign-born nationals that OHP encountered during patrol. As a result, 120 illegal aliens were taken into custody for immigration violations, 91 of which were operating a commercial motor vehicle with commercial driver licenses (CDL). Two illegal aliens were also arrested from a nearby marijuana grow operation.

Criminal activity associated with the 120 illegal aliens includes prior convictions for:

Multiple DUIs

Illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Money laundering

Human smuggling

Assault

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Procession of a controlled substance

“ICE’s 287(g) program clearly demonstrates how federal and local law enforcement agencies can work together to make America safe again,” said Madison Sheahan, ICE Deputy Director. “Illegal aliens have no business operating 18 wheelers on America’s highways. Our roads are now safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheel. We encourage more state and local law enforcement to sign 287(g) agreements to help remove public safety threats and receive reimbursement funds available to our law enforcement partners.”

In September, Marcus Coleman spoke out about ICE’s arrest of an illegal alien who caused a multi-vehicle wreck while driving an 18-wheeler in California, leaving his 5-year-old daughter, Dalilah with critical, life altering injuries.

“My daughter and family’s lives have been forever changed by the injuries and car crash that an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler caused,” said Marcus Coleman. “I’m proud to see ICE officers working together with highway patrol across the U.S. to protect our roads from criminal illegal aliens who pose a danger to Americans. Illegal aliens should not be driving 18-wheelers on our highways, and neither should 18-year-olds or drivers who lack experience. Governor Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles needs to put in place stricter standards for who can obtain a commercial driver's license before more people are killed and hurt.”

In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for a criminal illegal alien—Harjinder Singh— following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck in Florida.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

