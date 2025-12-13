ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Sex Abusers, and Murderers

Visit wow.dhs.gov to see ICE arrests of criminal illegal aliens across the country

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including those convicted of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault of a disabled victim, and manslaughter.

“Some of the disgusting animals arrested yesterday sexually abused children and disabled victims,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Sanctuary politicians protect these criminal illegal aliens and allow them to terrorize the citizens of this country. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are prioritizing AMERICAN CITIZENS. We are getting the worst of the worst out of our neighborhoods and out of our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Carlos Gomez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for three counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a child in Wake County, North Carolina.

Rose Stanley, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia, convicted of sexual assault of a disabled/helpless victim in Somerset, New Jersey.

Oswaldo Antonio Hollman, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of possession of child pornography in Laredo, Texas.

Alonso Maciel Guadalupe, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of manslaughter in El Paso County, Texas.

Mauro Humberto Lopez-Aleman, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of arson-business in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

