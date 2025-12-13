Criminal Illegal Alien Viciously Bites ICE Officer While Resisting Arrest in Louisiana

Our officers are facing a 1150% increase in assaults against them as they remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today condemned a gross attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Tullos, Louisiana, after Maximiliano Perez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien, savagely bit the officer’s hand while resisting arrest. He is facing charges for assaulting law enforcement.

Wounds caused from bite attack on ICE officer

During the arrest, Perez-Perez attempted to flee by pushing officers. He used his teeth as a weapon and clamped down on an ICE officers’ hand, breaking the skin and drawing blood.

Perez-Perez entered the United States at an unknown date and time and without being inspected or paroled by an immigration officer.

“This criminal illegal alien is being charged with assault after he savagely bit a law enforcement officer in an attempt to evade arrest. DHS law enforcement is facing a 1,150% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats. This is the reality of what our ICE officers are facing every day as they go to work to simply do their job and enforce the law,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Many of these assaults, including biting and vehicle rammings, are happening as a direct result of sanctuary politicians encouraging illegal aliens to evade arrest.”

Maximiliano Perez-Perez

This dangerous encouraging of illegal aliens to evade arrest comes after sanctuary politicians held webinars and provided resources and tips for how to openly defy ICE:

