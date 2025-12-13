ICE Arrests the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Rapists, and Violent Thugs in Tim Walz’s Sanctuary Minnesota

Operation Metro Surge targets the worst of the worst who flock to Minnesota because they know sanctuary politicians will protect them

WASHINGTON — During Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, ICE has arrested more than 400 illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and violent thugs. These vicious criminal illegal aliens were allowed to roam Minnesota's streets thanks to sanctuary policies.

"ICE law enforcement officers have arrested more than 400 illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and violent thugs since Operation Metro Surge began,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Tim Walz and Jacob Frey failed to protect the people of Minnesota. They let these monsters and child predators roam free. Thanks to our brave law enforcement, Minnesota is safer with these thugs off their streets. Instead of thanking our law enforcement for removing criminals from their communities, Tim Walz and Jacob Frey continue to demonize our brave law enforcement.”

Below are some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE in Operation Metro Surge:

Ban Du La Sein, a 47-year-old criminal illegal alien from Burma who has been convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in Nobles County. He was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of probation. Du La Sein has had a final order of removal since February 27, 2014.

Vannaleut Keomany, a 59-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of two counts of rape in Columbus, Ohio. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. Keomany has had a final order of removal since December 17, 2009.

Sing Radsmikham, a 52-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who has been convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in Roseau County. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 10 years of probation. Radsmikham has had a final order of removal since March 30, 2004.

Liban Ali Osman, a 43-year-old criminal illegal alien from Somalia who was convicted of robbery in Columbus, Ohio. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Osman has had a final order of removal since May 17, 2011.

Tou Vang, a 42-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13. Vang has had a final order of removal since October 31, 2006.

Por Moua, a 50-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of first-degree great bodily harm and sentenced to 14 years and seven months; third-degree sexual conduct and sentenced to 18 months; sexual intercourse with a child (in California) and sentenced to 210 days; and false imprisonment (in California) and sentenced to a year and four months. Moua has had a final order of removal since October 31, 2000.

Javier Bulmaro Turrubiartes, a 49-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, who has been arrested for soliciting children through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct and convicted of hiring or agreeing to hire a child under 16 for prostitution, for which he was sentenced to 75 days in jail and 75 days of work-release.

Somvang Phrachansiry, a 63-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos, who was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to a total of eight years and six months for these crimes. Phrachansiry has had a final order of removal since May 23, 2001.

Angel Edwin Quiquintuna Capuz, a 26-year-old criminal illegal alien from Ecuador who was convicted of robbery in Columbus, Ohio, and sentenced to three years in prison. He’s also been arrested for driving while intoxicated, assaulting a police officer, obstructing the legal process and disarming a peace officer.

Joel Cuautle-Ocelotl, a 51-year-old criminal alien from Mexico who was convicted of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury in New York and driving while impaired in Minnesota. Cuautle-Ocelotl has had a final order of removal since February 3, 2010; the order was reinstated on May 12, 2012, and November 4, 2020.

# # #