International Relations and Cooperation on G20 Social Summit registrations

Call for informal groups to participate in the G20 Social Summit

The Government of the Republic of South Africa is pleased to announce that registration is now open for participation in the G20 Social Summit, scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 November 2025, at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

The Social Summit, convened under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, is designed as an inclusive platform that will amplify the voices of civil society, grassroots organisations and communities.

In line with the G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, the Social Summit will bring together formal and informal networks including youth groups, women’s organisations, persons with disabilities, faith-based organisations, community forums and other grassroots structures to engage directly on global issues that affect daily lives.

Government calls on informal groups and community movements across South Africa, the African continent and globally to register and take part in this historic people’s summit.

It is vital that global commitments are grounded in the lived experiences of communities.

Interested participants are invited to register on the official G20 website: https://forms.office.com/r/tjdH1jBhxp , latest by 24 October 2025.

E-mail: socialsummit@dirco.gov.za