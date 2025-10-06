Here are 5 major [U.S.] Supreme Court cases to be argued this fall

The justices will hear challenges to transgender rights, voting rights and Trump tariffs. A Louisiana redistricting case could outlaw all use of race in drawing district lines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.