Chatbot dreams generate AI nightmares for Bay Area lawyers

A Palo Alto lawyer with nearly a half-century of experience admitted to an Oakland federal judge this summer that legal cases he referenced in an important court filing didn’t actually exist and appeared to be products of artificial intelligence “hallucinations.”

