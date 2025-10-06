Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,220 in the last 365 days.

Judge blasts Tyson & Mendes over fake citations, AI-reliant briefs

(Subscription required) A San Diego judge denied sanctions but condemned Tyson & Mendes for miscited and non-existent authority, factual misstatements, and unverified AI-sourced research, calling the conduct unethical and corrosive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge blasts Tyson & Mendes over fake citations, AI-reliant briefs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more