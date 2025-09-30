Are Seed Oils Harming Your Health?

What’s the alternative?

There are plenty of nourishing, natural fats that support your health instead of harming it. The following fats are more stable, less processed and provide essential nutrients.

Extra virgin olive oil

Rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, olive oil is known to improve heart health, longevity and reduced inflammation. It’s best used for salad dressings, drizzling, or low to medium-heat cooking.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is mostly saturated fat, which makes it very stable when heated. It’s ideal for baking, roasting, or adding to smoothies and desserts. It also contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are easily converted into energy.

Avocado oil

Like olive oil, avocado oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. It has a higher smoke point, so it’s great for roasting, baking or light cooking, and can also be used cold for dressings and dips.

Cold-pressed flaxseed oil or walnut oil

Cold-pressed flaxseed and walnut oils are excellent for balancing omega-6 intake and boosting omega-3s. These oils are delicate, so they should be used cold (not heated) to preserve their structure. Try drizzling them over salads, steamed vegetables or adding to smoothies. Keep them refrigerated and use within a few weeks of opening to maintain freshness and prevent oxidation.

Tallow (in moderation)

Traditional fats like tallow are stable and nutrient-rich when sourced from healthy, grass-fed animals. Naturally rich in fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K), tallow was a staple in traditional cooking long before industrial oils came on the scene. Because it’s highly stable, it doesn’t oxidise easily when heated, making it suitable for occasional use in roasting or slow cooking.