Mojo AI Achieves SOC 2 Certification

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mojo AI has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination, which validates Safety Mojo’s dedication to rapid risk management, commitment to digital security, and adherence to industry safety standards.This certification affirms Mojo AI’s level of trust with current and future partners. We are proud to provide rigorous safeguards to protect organizations’ critical data through effective confidentiality, privacy and security.“We’re excited to reassure Safety Mojo users in Construction, Oil & Gas, and Mining industries that their valuable data is in safe, secure hands,” said Manoj Perumal, Co-Founder and COO of Mojo AI.By completing a SOC 2 examination per American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) guidelines, Mojo AI is solidified as a trusted developer serving high-risk industries. We look forward to expanding partnerships with new clients who need world-class safety management software.To learn more about Safety Mojo and Mojo AI’s commitment to digital security, visit getmojo.ai About Mojo AIMojo AI stands at the forefront of innovation, pioneering the connection between people and data in high-risk environments. With a dedication to advancing the synergy between safety and technology, Mojo AI has garnered recognition for its unique implementation of advanced AI tools. The company's AI initiatives are profoundly impacting safety culture by expanding the reach of safety professionals within an organization and enabling them to make faster, better, data-informed decisions.About Safety MojoSafety Mojo, positioned as Mojo AI's core product and advanced Safety Management Software, takes center stage in the company's mission to revolutionize safety culture in high-risk environments. The only mandated safety technology in multiple of the world’s largest construction programs, Safety Mojo streamlines day-to-day safety processes while improving safety behaviors at the front line.The incorporation of artificial intelligence in Safety Mojo underscores Mojo AI's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance safety culture, reduce incident rates, and drastically lower insurance costs.

