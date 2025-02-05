Mojo AI Selected as Darcy Partners Tech Pioneer

Mojo AI has been selected as a Technology Pioneer by Darcy Partners, a consortium of the largest oil companies in the world.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mojo AI has been selected as a Technology Pioneer by Darcy Partners, a consortium of the largest oil companies in the world.This designation recognizes Mojo AI’s advances in AI-driven safety management with Safety Mojo, an all-in-one risk and compliance management app.“Getting workers home safely is our number one goal driving Safety Mojo’s development,” said Cory Linton, CEO and Co-Founder of Mojo AI. “We’re proud to pioneer artificial intelligence to keep risk levels low on oil fields around the world.”Safety Mojo leverages conversational artificial intelligence to streamline daily safety management responsibilities, improve frontline engagement, and assist in continuous improvement at all organization levels.As a Darcy Partners Technology Pioneer, Mojo AI is positioned to serve some of the biggest oil and gas producers in the nation.About Mojo AIMojo AI stands at the forefront of innovation, pioneering the connection between people and data in high-risk environments. With a dedication to advancing the synergy between safety and technology, Mojo AI has garnered recognition for its unique implementation of advanced AI tools. The company's AI initiatives are profoundly impacting safety culture by expanding the reach of safety professionals within an organization and enabling them to make faster, better, data-informed decisions.About Safety MojoSafety Mojo, positioned as Mojo AI's core product and advanced Safety Management Software, takes center stage in the company's mission to revolutionize safety culture in high-risk environments. The only mandated safety technology in multiple of the world’s largest construction programs, Safety Mojo streamlines day-to-day safety processes while improving safety behaviors at the front line.The incorporation of artificial intelligence in Safety Mojo underscores Mojo AI's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance safety culture, reduce incident rates, and drastically lower insurance costs.For more information about Mojo AI, Safety Mojo, and their impact on construction safety and safety culture, please visit us at getmojo.ai About the AwardThe Technology Pioneer designation recognizes technology providers who have moved the needle in novel or impactful ways. Each year, Darcy Partners evaluates top innovators; selection is based on customer feedback from pilots and deployments, along with insights from the Darcy Connect platform about which technologies are gaining the most industry interest. The goal is to accelerate the adoption of promising technologies by identifying innovators who are solving the industry's most pressing challenges.About Darcy PartnersDarcy Partners exists to help the energy industry solve its toughest technological challenges. Customers use Darcy’s software platform and research services to identify, vet, and deploy new technologies and to collaborate with industry peers on vital engineering and innovation challenges. Darcy supports over 100 corporate members in the energy, utilities, industrials, and private equity industries.

